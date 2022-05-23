An Old Video Clip on Imran Khan

We are living in “The Age of Imran Khan,” a tweet says among scores of thread in “The Age of Imran Khan” trend on Twitter. Decades back how Khan was looked at as he stepped in the Pakistani political minefield. A WhatsApp share of an old video clip on the headwinds he faced then:

Such headwinds continue to try shake and stir Khan’s resolve but his battlecry for status quo change has resonated countrywide and grown -it all began just after “Khan got ousted thru the infamous regime change calculus”, many observers say.

Angry Khan is equalizing his post-ouster with such rallies:

For the Record: By Irshad Salim, Karachi