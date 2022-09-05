Imran Khan Catches Nation’s Collective Imagination (Video)

IRSHAD SALIM — Rather than make a breaking news, or a telegraphic report, I sat back, puffed Dunhills, watched WhatsApp shares, read tweets, listened, thought, understood, analyzed and then decided to put my updated take on Khan in 40+ seconds –in due consideration of mine and other’s attention span):

Love him, hate him, plug him, zip him, Khan has caught the collective imagination of the nation — a critical mass of the frustrated populace at home and an exuberant diaspora abroad wishing rule of law at home is on the horizon. Generally, a sizable number at home get a glint in their eyes when I inquire ‘What do you say of him?” — a deep breath follows the response.

They (home & abroad) all want positive and affirmative change…the dysfunctional system to transform. ‘That’s the way it is’ — ifs and buts notwithstanding.

