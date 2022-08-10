Olivia Newton-John is no more. Her album ‘Grace and Gratitude’ includes traditional Islamic song Tala‘al-Badru ‘Alaynā. (Video)

Olivia Newton-John, a legendary Australian singer and an actress remembered as one of the kindest and most selfless stars in Hollywood, passed away earlier this week.

Newton-John died Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California after she triumphed over breast cancer for 30 years. She was 73.

The singer released the album “Grace and Gratitude” in 2010, dedicated to breast cancer awareness. The album is a delightful and inspiring meditation based on various eastern philosophies. One of the songs in this album is Tala‘al-Badru ‘Alaynā (Arabic: طلع البدر علينا) which is a traditional Islamic song:

The people of Madinah (known as Yathrib at that time) sang this song to welcome Prophet Muhammad when he migrated to the city in 622 CE, reports IslamiCity.

The song lyrics:

Tala‘ al-badru ‘alaynā

Oh the white moon rose over us

من ثنيات الوداع

Min thanīyātil-wadā‘

From the valley of al-Wadā‘

وجب الشكر علينا

Wajab al-shukru ‘alaynā

And we owe it to show gratefulness

ما دعى لله داع

Mā da‘á lillāhi dā‘

Where the call is to Allah.

أيها المبعوث فينا

Ayyuhal mab‘ūthu fīnā

Oh you who were raised among us

جئت بالأمر المطاع

Ji’ta bil-amri al-muṭā‘

Coming with a word to be obeyed

جئت شرفت المدينة

Ji’ta sharaft al-madīnah

You have brought to this city nobleness

مرحبا يا خير داع

Marḥaban yā khayra dā‘

Welcome best caller to God’s way

WhatsApp share by Masroor Ali, NJ, USA