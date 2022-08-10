Olivia Newton-John is no more. Her album ‘Grace and Gratitude’ includes traditional Islamic song Tala‘al-Badru ‘Alaynā. (Video)

Olivia Newton-John, a legendary Australian singer and an actress remembered as one of the kindest and most selfless stars in Hollywood, passed away earlier this week.
Newton-John died Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California after she triumphed over breast cancer for 30 years. She was 73.
The singer released the album “Grace and Gratitude” in 2010, dedicated to breast cancer awareness. The album is a delightful and inspiring meditation based on various eastern philosophies. One of the songs in this album is Tala‘al-Badru ‘Alaynā (Arabic: طلع البدر علينا) which is a traditional Islamic song:
The people of Madinah (known as Yathrib at that time) sang this song to welcome Prophet Muhammad when he migrated to the city in 622 CE, reports IslamiCity.
The song lyrics:
Tala‘ al-badru ‘alaynā
Oh the white moon rose over us
من ثنيات الوداع
Min thanīyātil-wadā‘
From the valley of al-Wadā‘
وجب الشكر علينا
Wajab al-shukru ‘alaynā
And we owe it to show gratefulness
ما دعى لله داع
Mā da‘á lillāhi dā‘
Where the call is to Allah.
أيها المبعوث فينا
Ayyuhal mab‘ūthu fīnā
Oh you who were raised among us
جئت بالأمر المطاع
Ji’ta bil-amri al-muṭā‘
Coming with a word to be obeyed
جئت شرفت المدينة
Ji’ta sharaft al-madīnah
You have brought to this city nobleness
مرحبا يا خير داع
Marḥaban yā khayra dā‘
Welcome best caller to God’s way
WhatsApp share by Masroor Ali, NJ, USA