Pak Sar Zameen Shad Badh: What Does It Mean (Video)

What does our national anthem mean in our national language Urdu, as the lyric is in Farsi (Persian)? A video share in January this year helped understand what the anthem’s lyric means in Urdu:

ہماری قومی زبان اردو میں ہمارے قومی ترانے کا کیا مطلب ہے، کیونکہ یہ فارسی زبان میں لکھا گیا ہے

اس سال جنوری میں ایک ویڈیو شیئر نے یہ سمجھنے میں مدد کی کہ ترانے کا اردو میں کیا مطلب ہے

THIS video share with note on Aug 14, 2022:

“When Imran Khan took over, he realized that the musical part of the anthem needed a revival, as the quality over the years had deteriorated. So he tasked no one other than Javed Jabbar to revive the music part and get it recorded with new singers.

جب عمران خان نے اقتدار سنبھالا تو انہوں نے محسوس کیا کہ ترانے کے میوزیکل حصے کو دوبارہ زندہ کرنے کی ضرورت ہے، کیونکہ گزشتہ برسوں میں معیار بگڑ چکا تھا۔ چنانچہ انہوں نے جاوید جبار صاحب کو کام سونپا کہ موسیقی کے حصے کو بحال کریں اور اسے دوبارہ ریکارڈ کروائیں

Henceforth, the re-recorded anthem will replace the vintage version, and will be played on all state functions, etc.”

اب سے، یہ دوبارہ ریکارڈ شدہ ترانہ ونٹیج ورژن کی جگہ لے گا، اور تمام ریاستی پروگراموں وغیرہ پر چلایا جائے گا

Additional note shared: “The video depicts Pakistan from the subsurface to Siachen, all the minorities, special children, major sports players, the industry, the armed forces and the civil society have been depicted. The music for our TARANA (National Anthem) was composed by Mr Ahmed Ghulam Ali Chagla in 1949 and the lyrics were written by Hafeez Jahlandri Sahib in 1952. The Anthem was officially adopted in 1954. Among the singers, one was Ahmad Rushdi. Since then, the same recording was preserved and played before the speeches of the President and the Prime Minister and on all other state functions.

But music has come of age, and new instruments have added values to musical ‘notes’, ‘turfs’, ‘octaves’, ‘treble clefs’ and ‘bass clefs’. A few decades ago, the Indian Musical industry revived their old classic songs and about 70 CDs were released with the title ‘Revival’.”

The video share in January on what the national anthem lyric means, and the re-recording of the anthem under Javed Jabbar sahib’s supervision is a Pakistan Zindabad well understood moment — all together. God bless him.

Irshad Salim, Karachi; Aug. 15, 2022