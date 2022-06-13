Challenging Times: Pakistan, China Hold High-level Military Interaction

A high-powered delegation of Pak military comprising senior officials from all three services – army, navy and air force – visited China from June 9 to 12 to step up their cooperation building on what the official statement described “their strategic partnership” in the challenging times…as tensions between China and the West deepen.

Earlier this week, the US and Chinese defense ministers held a face to face meeting in Singapore on the sidelines of a regional security dialogue but the two sides exchanged barbs over many issues including Taiwan and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Image: Express Tribune/ISPR

Pakistan has also faced significant pressure from the West to change its stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict. Islamabad has so far walked a tightrope even after the change of government.

Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest.

Observers believe military diplomacy and military to military cooperation has assumed greater significance in view of the fast changing developments.

The original report appeared in The Express Tribune