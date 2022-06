Location: Chota Bukhari in DHA, Karachi. Masseur Ramzan performs malish (head massage) to customers at an open air food outlet from evening past midnight to customers.

The port city which is Pakistan’s economic powerhouse, is also a hub for entrepreneurial talent – just like Ramzan and many like him. The blend of services available in public settings add new meaning to the idea “Thinking outside the box.”

Kiran Ahmed, Karachi