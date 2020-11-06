‘Pakistanis in Denial’: India’s Hybrid War

INSIGHT: “The enemy is clear how to deal us, only we are in denial,” says a senior Pakistani military official on condition of anonymity as he’s not authorized to comment officially.

The Pakistani military official was asked to comment on Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat’s recent speech at a webinar titled “Indian Security Horizon” on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of National Defense College.

The Indian Army Chief had said, “Pakistan’s current economic crisis, its inability to come out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, rising religious and ethnic fundamentalism, internal power struggles will push it further into instability in the foreseeable future”.

According to the Pakistani military official, “the enemy’s line of attack is 1. Economic 2. FATF 3. Sectarian 4. Ethnic and 5. Internal”.

“Can’t be more specific,” he added.

Rawat alleged that Pakistan is now increasingly resorting to non-kinetic means by launching vicious anti-India rhetoric on social media and propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony within India.

On the situation with China, Rawat asserted that “India will not accept any “shifting” of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border with China. Larger conflict with China could not be ruled out if tensions along LAC triggered friction and confrontation between the two countries”.

Rawat’s posit comes amid reports that India has lost more land in the Ladakh region of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to China’s troops.

The trouble began early in April when New Delhi said Chinese troops intruded deep into what it claimed was ‘India’s side’ of the LAC in the Ladakh sector, which adjoins the Tibetan plateau.

Beijing claimed the area to be its territory and blamed Indian road construction activity in the area for ‘destabilizing the situation’.

So far, there has been no sign of a troop pullback even though winter is approaching, and the area is considered uninhabitable.

In October, Indian and Chinese military commanders said they held “positive, constructive” discussions on disengaging troops locked in a months-long standoff at their disputed Himalayan border.

“Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible,” the two sides said in a joint statement.

However, the on-ground situation seems to be different.

Meanwhile, “Galwan Valley will remain under Chinese control”, says an observer. “Disengagement in Ladakh has been agreed on Chinese terms”.

Rawat also clubbed China and Pakistan in his talk, saying the two “iron-brothers” “were acting in collusion…meant the danger of regional instability with the potential for escalation”.

He therefore pointed out the need for reform and modernization. “Need of the hour for the (Indian) armed forces is to embrace change, adopt cutting edge technology and theaterize for greater operational efficiency.