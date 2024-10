It’s been a while, hasn’t it?

I sometimes wonder

If you remember me at all,

Beneath your stressful days

And endless nights.

Do you remember me?

I have hidden here,

Waiting

Just for you.

Because I am you.

You are not the girl I used to know,

Not the one you used to be.

But that’s okay,

I have changed too.

Have we both grown by leaps and bounds?

I wish you all the best,

But please

I beg of you.

Do not forsake me.

