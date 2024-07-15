Monday Poem: Morning of Drunkenness

O my good! O my beautiful!

Atrocious fanfare where I won’t stumble!

enchanted rack whereon I am stretched!

Hurrah for the amazing work and

the marvelous body, for the first time!

It began amid the laughter of children,

it will end with it. This poison will remain

in all our veins even when, as the trumpets

turn back, we’ll be restored to the old discord.

O let us now, we who are so deserving

of these torments! let us fervently gather up

that superhuman promise made to our

created body and soul: that promise,

that madness!

Elegance, knowledge, violence!

They promised us to bury the tree

of good and evil in the shade, to banish

tyrannical honesties, so that we might

bring forth our very pure love.

It began with a certain disgust and ended—

since we weren’t able to grasp this eternity

all at once—in a panicked rout of perfumes.

Laughter of children, discretion of slaves,

austerity of virgins, horror in the faces

and objects of today, may you be

consecrated by the memory of

that wake.

It began in all loutishness, now it’s ending

among angels of flame and ice.

Little eve of drunkenness, holy! were it only

for the mask with which you gratified us.

We affirm you, method! We don’t forget

that yesterday you glorified each one

of our ages.

We have faith in the poison.

We know how to give our

whole lives every day.

Behold the time of the Assassins.

by Arthur Rimbaud

-from Poetic Outlaws

TRANSLATED FROM THE FRENCH BY JOHN ASHBERY