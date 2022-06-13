Sumerian Cuneiform Script and Social Media Emojis

TROPIC OF CANCER SERIES: Uruk is the oldest Sumerian city inhabited civilized city in the world 6000-4000 years BC (8000-6000 years ago). Agriculture, art and architecture flourished then, and the first script written in history is the Sumerian cuneiform script written on clay tablets. Some historians consider the script as the first language of communication known.

Fast forward, and the emojis being used in social media a derivative of the Sumerian cuneiform script written on clay tablets 8 to 6 thousand years back?

The Sumerian Trade Routes were eastward also – toward the Indus Valley and the region north and east of River Indus: