Pakistan’s Internal Revenue (FBR) Detects Rs1bn ($5m) Tax Fraud

NEWS OF INTEREST (NOI): Pakistan’s Directorate of Internal Audit-Inland Revenue of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has detected a case of tax fraud involving a revenue loss of more than Rs1 billion ($5 million) and launched an investigation against the potential beneficiaries of this fraud.

How much Rs1bn benefits to households under Sehat Scheme (Universal Health Program in Pakistan) would be: Rs1mn medical coverage to 1,000 individuals for a year Irshad Salim, Karachi

The Karachi-based office of the internal audit lodged a First Investigation Report (FIR) against accused Nawab Zaman, who got sales tax registration on a fake company in FBR to commit the tax fraud on January 22, 2016.

An official of the audit department said that the accused person made a fake company named Tamnna Enterprises. Raids are being conducted for the arrest of culprits, he said, adding investigations have been launched on a massive scale to find the real beneficiaries of this fraud.

Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program Rs1bn would provide: Rs12,000 relief to more than 83,000 families Irshad Salim, Karachi

The case against the accused was filed by FBR in the court of special judge for customs, taxation, and anti-smuggling in Karachi under the related sections of laws governing its jurisdiction. (News source: Dawn);



Comments in insets above added by despardes.com

