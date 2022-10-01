The Best in West About Islam

“Welcome to the dark ages or as it should be known as the golden ages…it’s all a matter of perspective.” A wonderfully made video by 1001 Inventions and The Library of Secrets that addresses some big facts majority of people don’t know. “Islam = Civilization, Science, Knowledge, Development, etc.,” a commentator on YouTube wrote. “You have to distinguish between old Arabs and Muslims, there is a big difference…people who lived in tents in the dessert were the old tribal Arabs followed by the arrival of Islam…when Islam came, it transformed their lives to the empire that stretched from Spain to China as mentioned in this video…”

Honorary contributors to DesPardes: Adil Khan, Ajaz Ahmed, Anwar Abbas, Arif Mirza, Aziz Ahmed, Bawar Tawfik, Dr. Razzak Ladha, Dr. Syed M. Ali, G. R. Baloch, Hasham Saddique, Jamil Usman, Jawed Ahmed, Ishaq Saqi, Khalid Sharif, Majid Ahmed, Masroor Ali, Md. Ahmed, Md. Najibullah, Mustafa Jivanjee, Nusrat Jamshed, Shahbaz Ali, Shahid Hamza, Shahid Nayeem, Syed Ali Ammaar Jafrey, Syed Hamza Gilani, Mushtaq Siddiqui, Shaheer Alam, Syed Hasan Javed, Syed M. Ali, Tahir Sohail, Usman Nazir