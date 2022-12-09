Why is the West Against Islam?

Shared by Qayyum Ahmed: A brother named Ranjit Lal Madhavan has written a very nice article in Malayalam. After reading and listening to it, I felt the urge to translate it in Tamil.

The original Tamil version is below the English Translation done on Google

A message everyone should know is a beautiful piece of advice from Ranjit Lal Madhavan!

The global drug trade is worth $321 billion a year

Alcohol sales in the world are 1600 billion dollars per year

The global arms trade is worth about $1600 billion a year

The prostitution business is worth around $400 billion a year in this world

The gambling business is around 110 billion dollars a year in this world

Gold business is 100 billion dollars a year in this world

The computer game business is worth $54 billion a year worldwide

Islam stands against more than 2485 billion dollar business every year!

1 billion dollars is 7000 crore rupees

2485 Billion Dollars = 1,7,395,000 Crore Rupees. Add to this that Arun Jaitley presented a budget of just $336 billion in 2017. Each of the above industries are run by private corporate bosses.

If the world accepts the Islamic policy of not selling alcohol, liquor, and drugs, the loss will be nearly $2000 billion in drug mafia’s business!

Islamic law will end the 1600 billion dollar arms mafia business if they attack other countries for petrol with causing chaos on earth, killing innocent people and shedding blood.

If the Islamic policy of not engaging in prostitution comes into force, the prostitution mafia’s 400 billion dollar business will end! Websites born of porn videos will be affected

If the world adopts the Islamic principle of no gambling, the 110 billion dollar business of the gambling mafia will end!

If the world accepts the Islamic principle that a woman’s nudity is her privacy and not an exhibition, the $100 billion business of the porn mafia will end!

It is Islam that has waged war on this 2485 billion dollar trade..

Will they welcome that Islam without opposing it?

These mafias have bought the world media to make them Islamic terrorists and the media mafia has grown and flourished by eating the bones thrown by these mafias.

They marched across the country chanting that Islam is terrorism. They nurtured terrorism with this money. The terrorism created by these mafias is called Islamic terrorism! Everyone said with one voice that Islam is extremism. For that, they themselves bought some Muslims with these billions of dollars.

Islam, which said that killing one is equal to killing all people, became a religion of extremism!

If your eyes and hearts are not blinded by bigotry, open your eyes and open your heart and hear… how skillfully they have led you away from the words of your Lord.

How skillfully they have impressed upon your hearts that Islam is terrorism!

Indeed, man is ungrateful to his Lord – the Holy Qur’an!

Ranjit Lal Madhavan Is Tamil.

Original script in Tamil Language.