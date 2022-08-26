The Strait of Hormuz آبنائے ہرمز (Video)

The Strait of Hormuz linking the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman provides the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean and is one of the world’s most strategically important choke points. More in this video:

Who protects the Strait of Hormuz?

In particular, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council, a trade bloc with shared defense responsibilities), has significantly bolstered its capabilities to provide sea and air defense around the Strait of Hormuz in recent years. In addition to the GCC forces, coalition forces help protect the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. GCC member nations are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Also. the “Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, a multinational force whose jurisdiction includes the Strait of Hormuz protects the Strait. The nations of Pakistan, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States all contribute to the approximately 15 vessels in CTF 150. Command of the CTF is shared among participating nations and rotates every four to six months. This force could form the core of an international response to any conflict in the Strait.”

