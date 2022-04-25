Transgenders Julie, Mannat and Sapna (Video)

IRSHAD SALIM — A few transgenders I had met at a markaz (marketplace) in Islamabad during February thru March 2022 are happy campers. They’re willing to learn, acquire skills, become economically empowered,” they said.

Julie (جولی)

Julie & me (جولی اور میں)

Mannat (منت)

Sapna (سپنا)

Sapna, Mannat and Julie are not interested in ‘vote ko izzat doh’ or in ‘Bhutto zinda hai” or in ‘imported govt. namanzoor’ narratives. Their narrative is ‘Hum bhi toh insaan hain’ (We’re also humans).

They don’t ask when they bump into me -after the first encounter. These transgenders seek ways and means to climb up the socio-economic ladder. “We’ll pay all taxes and be fully documented, why not.” This spirit that I found in them (our stranded assets) keeps their heartbeats normal — day in and day out with precise alacrity.