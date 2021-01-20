Trump’s Gone. Biden is Here.

DISGRACED TRUMP FLEES TO FLORIDA. SKIPS INAUGURATION IN WAR-TORN CAPITAL. ‘Unwell’ Appearance. Nation Exhausted. Secret Pardons for Self, Family? Supporters will find life different at extreme corners of Web. Biden faces tall order in uniting. Older, Polarized, Financially Insecure USA…
BIDEN SET TO TAKE OATH… L I V E…
IN GOD HE TRUSTS!
Church before swear-in…
Plans Sweeping Executive Orders Day One…
Major immigration legislation…
Team fears rocky transition only ‘tip of iceberg’…