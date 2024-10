Patti Smith at her own Substack: Recently I was in San Francisco and did a book event with Lynn Goldsmith for her book before/Easter/after. We were staying in the same hotel in Japantown, and on the way to our rooms, before saying goodnight, we took this picture in the hallway.

She sent it to me and I thought it would be nice to read you the words of Albert Camus, as they are very heartening. I send all good wishes with hopes everyone is safe after the terrible storms weathered.

More here.