Poem: So Live Your Life

So live your life that the fear of death
can never enter your heart. Trouble
no one about their religion; respect
others in their view, and demand
that they respect yours.
Love your life, perfect your life,
beautify all things in your life.
Seek to make your life long
and its purpose in the service
of your people.
Prepare a noble death song for the day
when you go over the great divide.
Always give a word or a sign of salute
when meeting or passing a friend, even
a stranger, when in a lonely place.
Show respect to all people
and grovel to none.
When you arise in the morning
give thanks for the food and for
the joy of living.
If you see no reason for giving thanks,
the fault lies only in yourself. Abuse
no one and no thing, for abuse turns
the wise ones to fools and robs
the spirit of its vision.
When it comes your time to die,
be not like those whose hearts
are filled with the fear of death,
so that when their time comes
they weep and pray for a little
more time to live their lives
over again in a
different way.
Sing your death song and die
like a hero going home.
By Chief Tecumseh
–from Poetic Outlaws