Poem: So Live Your Life

So live your life that the fear of death

can never enter your heart. Trouble

no one about their religion; respect

others in their view, and demand

that they respect yours.

Love your life, perfect your life,

beautify all things in your life.

Seek to make your life long

and its purpose in the service

of your people.

Prepare a noble death song for the day

when you go over the great divide.

Always give a word or a sign of salute

when meeting or passing a friend, even

a stranger, when in a lonely place.

Show respect to all people

and grovel to none.

When you arise in the morning

give thanks for the food and for

the joy of living.

If you see no reason for giving thanks,

the fault lies only in yourself. Abuse

no one and no thing, for abuse turns

the wise ones to fools and robs

the spirit of its vision.

When it comes your time to die,

be not like those whose hearts

are filled with the fear of death,

so that when their time comes

they weep and pray for a little

more time to live their lives

over again in a

different way.

Sing your death song and die

like a hero going home.

By Chief Tecumseh

–from Poetic Outlaws