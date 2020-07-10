Car Caravan Against Palestine Annexation in Houston, Texas

A coalition of local Houston organizations are hosting peace car-caravan on Saturday July 11, in opposition to Israel’s new efforts to annex Palestinian land.

The caravan attendees will be provided the route and Whatsapp group link, which will be used to stay connected along the route, says a message shared with us.

Attendees are expected from all over Texas and will carry Palestinian flags, kuffiyehs and posters to voice opposition to the annexation.

In accordance with social distancing guidelines, peaceful protest will incorporate appropriate accommodations to ensure attendees and their families are safe. They will be wearing and provided with masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer, among other things, to ensure safe participation.

“The coalition plans to hold similar peace rallies in other cities also,” says an Arab American resident of Texas.

The state has the fourth largest population of Arab Americans (157,000) out of 2.1 million people of Arabian ancestry living in the U.S.

Much uncertainty however, remains around when, how – or even if – Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, will push forward with annexation and what effect it could have.

Netanyahu, has proposed permanently seizing Palestinian territory by annexing swathes of the West Bank – a violation of international law. The Israeli leader has said he would also annex the Jordan Valley, which makes up to one-third of the West Bank and borders Jordan.

Foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan have urged Israel to abandon its plans, warning such action could have “consequences” for relations.

Annexing settlements in the occupied West Bank could have ‘consequences’ for relations, they said.

Last month, the head of the Arab League warned a high-level U.N. meeting that Israel’s annexation plans would inflame tensions and endanger peace in the Middle East, and could ignite “a religious war in and beyond our region.”

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the 22-member organization, said annexation will also have “broader ramifications on the international security around the world.”

FB EVENT: https://www.facebook.com/events/2822781974658439/