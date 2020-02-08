Ishaq Dar’s Lahore Residence Converted to Shelter Home (Panagah)

PM Khan announced today to expand the scope of Panagah (shelter homes) across the country.

DESPARDES — The Punjab government on Saturday converted former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s house in Lahore into a Panagah [shelter].

A signboard was placed outside the Dar’s residence, and the district administration put beds in all 12 rooms of the 4-kanal and 17 marla house.

The shelter, which is run by the province’s Department of Social Welfare, will be able to accommodate a total of 50 people.

Panagah is an initiative launched by PM Khan after coming into power in 2018 –for establishing shelter homes, in line with his vision of developing Pakistan as a welfare state.

Several shelters have been established and operating since last year, in Punjab — the country’s largest province with majority of the population and in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office, a twelve-month long program will be launched with the purpose of expanding the project across major cities in Pakistan.

The newly appointed focal person for the project will help establish partnerships with non-governmental and community-based organizations, the private sector and philanthropists.