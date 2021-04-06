Media Mogul Khaled Al-Maeena On The Mo Show (Video)

Khaled Al-Maeena, 65, an exuberant personality, is a living legend, and one of the most respected names in Saudi media. He has been in the media industry for over 30 years, most notably at Arab News where he was the Editor-In-Chief. He’s also the former Editor-In-Chief of Saudi Gazette.

Watch and listen to Almaeena’s very enlightening interview covering: Controversial stories, his favorite and least favorite aspects of the media industry; Favorite story covered; On meeting Nelson Mandela; Reforms in Saudi Arabia; Effects of the Internet, and advice for young media professionals.