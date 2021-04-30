MOTHER: This 1-Minute Iranian Film Took My Breathe Away (Video)

Written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Reza Kheradmandan, this 60+ seconds short film captures the universality of the longing we all have for a mother’s embrace –it took my breathe away. A perfect gift (in my opinion) for Mother’s Day Sunday May 9.

What inspired you to make this short film?

Mohammad Reza Kheradmandan: This idea and two other ideas I have had for short films were related to the period we were going through my mother’s cancer treatment and after my mother passed away. All three short films I have directed represent the importance of mothers in our lives, and the films are a product of how much I missed my mother.

What is the main idea you would like the viewer to take away after seeing this film?

The view I have about motherhood, and this can be seen across the world and all cultures, is that mothers are the most important and the safest places of shelter for any human. No shelter in the world is as comforting as the embrace of a mother … if anyone has experienced the embrace of their mother they would acknowledge this. Mothers are the greatest blessing and no one and nothing can replace the absence of a mother, and this is a shared trait among all people in the world. I produced this short film through the lens of loss and pain of absence that I felt for my mother and the absence of her embrace.

Curated by Irshad Salim, Islamabad