Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20s, Test Series Begin Nov 19

Bangladesh and Pakistan cricket 2021 will begin with first of the three T20Is at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday, November 19 at 2 PM local time (1PM Pakistan time)

The second and third T20Is will be played at the same venue on Saturday Nov 20 and Monday Nov 22.

Pakistan team is visiting Bangladesh after a gap of six years.

BD Cricket lovers are waiting in a long queue for hours at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium for the ticket of the first match of Bangladesh vs. Pakistan Series 2021.

Pakistan Squad for the T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh T20I Squad:

Mahmudullah (c), Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Akbar Ali

The two-match Test series between host Bangladesh and visiting team Pakistan will start on November 26.

The first Test will take place in Chittagong with the second match taking place in Dhaka between December 4-8.

Pakistan squad for the two Test series matches: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood