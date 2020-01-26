Stunning Resolution: 154 Europen Parliament Lawmakers Denounce Modi’s Anti-Muslim Citizenship Act

DESPARDES — In a scathing denouncement of PM-Modi government’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), European Union lawmakers have drafted a formal five-page resolution to be tabled during the plenary session of the European Parliament starting in Brussels next week.

The CAA could trigger the “largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause widespread human suffering”, a powerful group of 154 European Parliament members have warned.

The proposed resolution not only describes the CAA as “discriminatory and dangerously divisive” but also a violation of India’s “international obligations” under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and other Human Rights treaties to which New Delhi is a signatory.

The 154 lawmakers belong to the second-largest political caucus in the European Parliament. They are committed to upholding social justice and democratic values such as Equality, Diversity and Fairness.

Significantly, the draft resolution also refers pointedly to the United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials, to which India is also bound.

The CAA “has sparked massive protests against its implementation, with 27 reported deaths, 175 injured and thousands arrested and reports that the Indian government has ordered internet shutdowns, imposed curfews and placed limits on public transportation to prevent peaceful protests”.

Moreover, “reports have emerged of hundreds of protesters being beaten, shot, and tortured, in particular in Uttar Pradesh”.

The move comes as some of the most well-respected and admired Indians across the Indian Ocean have spoken up against the BJP-ruled government adding Hindutva sheen to the world’s largest democracy.

Award-winning novelist and activist Arundhati Roy known for her steely stands on human rights, openness and pluralism, while denouncing the CAA said, ”We need to fight against it and have a plan. When they visit your home for NPR, and ask for your name give them some different name. For address say 7 RCR. A lot of subversion will be needed, we are not born to face lathis and bullets”…Attacks are taking place on Muslims in UP. Police are going house to house ransacking and looting”.

“It looks very much as though our government has gone rogue…”

Roy was one of the first to raise a red flag on Modi’s annexation of occupied Kashmir: “The silence is the loudest sound in Kashmir” Roy wrote in August as the world kept silent on the move.

Not any more it appears. This week The Economist published “Intolerant India” as its cover story: “India’s 200m Muslims Fear PM Modi is Building a Hindu State“.

The article incidentally is a double-down from the prestigious internationally red mag’s 10 year earlier report on ‘Shining India’ as an economic force to reckon with south of China.

The hitherto growing economy stands dented according to IMF and Moody’s, its polity polarized on religious identities — an issue many of India’s thought-leaders and Jawaharlal Nehru braved to harness as an ocean of positivity and diversity in the huge sub-continent.

This week, Bollywood’s award-winning creative actor and pillar of art cinema Naseeruddin Shah bemoaned in an interview that after 70 years he has come to realize that as a ‘Muslim’ he cannot live in India.