Twitterati, Including Wasim Akram Rip Karachi Garbage Issue

To think we r ummah of Prophet who told us "cleanliness is half faith " n here we r in direct disobedience of his teachings,definitely ppl r direct responsible for this filth instead of blaming govts all the time,head bowed with shame😣 — naila waqar (@Nyla66) October 3, 2020

We need to stop pretending this is ok because it’s not! pic.twitter.com/obPZhP44Vd — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 5, 2020

In August, NDMA directed military’s FWO outfit to remove garbage on emergency basis. It cleaned up and removed 31,000 tons of garbage from 3 Nullahs of Karachi within 6 days.

This one-time step was taken after media outcry and social media showed videoclips of the filth getting carried away with rain. Like this one:

This video shows everything that's wrong about Karachi. Non-collection of garbage, overflowing sewerage, choked storm drains, unhealthy conditions for its citizens … and above all apathy at all levels of government. Karachi needs urgent attention. And ACTIONS, NO TALKS PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/pP3VMqDWIL — Younus Dagha (@DaghaYounus) July 27, 2020

According to an estimate 18,000 tons of garbage is generated daily in Karachi. The authorities deliver 11,000 tons of garbage to the landfill site. 3,000 tons of garbage are dumped in storm drains. 4,000 tons are left on the roads, side streets.

“People are also responsible for not having civic sense”, said some twitteratis and members in WhatsApp forums.

Here:

Rainwater drains overflow due to garbage during rains but who puts garbage in these drains? Take a look #karachi #Rainwater #karachifloods @murtazawahab1 pic.twitter.com/AgnLemKkC7 — عاطف حسین (@RePorter1979) August 6, 2020

1/2 No doubt the government didn’t care about the city but did we ! time to stop complaining & do something on our own & fix atleast our own colony issues in Karachi ! We can’t even stop throwing the garbage everywhere we like. Gov doesn’t have a magic wand! #KarachiRains — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) August 27, 2020

KARACHI- Yes the state and the governments failed. YOU are also to be blamed – for throwing the garbage, accepting and taking bribe, land grabbing, self interest over community’s, not paying taxes, jumping the queue, insulting the poor policeman. SHUTUP and reflect. — Lt Gen M Haroon Aslam, (Retd) (@AVeteran1956) August 31, 2020

Fastest way to clean Karachi:

The government should ask people to collect garbage and bring it to a disposal location and pays them depending on the weight of the garbage. The more garbage you bring, the more money you make. — Shahveer Jafry (@shahveerjaay) September 6, 2020

This unknown imagineer came up with his/her own take on the mega city’s garbage-related matter.

Back in 2017, we had published this toon –not much has changed:

Garbage remains a footsie for the movers and shakers, and for some members of the citizenry a “sub chalta hai” (meaning it’s okay) to dump garbage at will anytime anywhere…