A Huge Lychee Farm in Pakistan (Video)

Lychee season is now in full swing in Pakistan and Bangladesh and in Southeast Asia with a variety of the delicious tropical fruit flooding major cities to make summer sweeter:

A 15-acre lychee farm in Pakistan. Source >

Lychee is a tree. The fruit is eaten as a food and used for medicine. People take lychee for cough, fever, pain, to invigorate the body, and to promote urination. Lychees may help you lose weight; They’re good source of fiber and high in antioxidants. Lychee might lessen swelling and reduce feelings of pain. It might also stimulate the immune system. Lychees contain several healthy minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, such as potassium, copper, vitamin C, epicatechin, and rutin. These may help protect against heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Animal studies also indicate that lychee extract may help fight liver cancer.