IRSHAD SALIM: Visited a children’s soft skills coaching center in a Karachi suburb on Aug. 13, 2022. It was a back to school moments & memories thing with nostalgia. I couldn’t find a naughty/mischievous one among the children though :(( However, their level of confidence and the ease with which these sunrise-sunshine generation members did some skits was awesome.

God bless them all. Pakistan Zindabad! Karachi, Aug. 21, 2022