Bangladesh Achieves International Recognition in Quality Testing for Medicines

The Bangladesh National Control Laboratory for medicinal products (NCL) last summer was recognized as compliant with WHO recommended standards of Good Practices for Pharmaceutical Quality Control Laboratories (GPPQCL). As such, the laboratory is added to the WHO list of prequalified medicines quality control laboratories.

It’s gratifying to note that, said Bangladeshi expat Ashraf Khan.

“Our employer (the U.S. Pharmacopeia) contributed to this recognition, along with other partners like WHO, USAID, and UK-Aid, by providing protocols for standardization of medicines, financial & technical assistance, and professional training to Bangladesh government scientists under a program named “Promoting Quality Medicines” for several decades. The Bangladesh National Control Laboratory (NCL) is now accredited by ISO 17025 and one of the 55 WHO-recognized labs globally,” he added.

The NCL falls under the country’s Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).

The South Asian nation has now one of the 55 laboratories, globally, on the WHO list of prequalified medicines quality control laboratories –it’s “a major step toward ensuring access to quality essential medicines at national, regional and global levels,” said WHO in its report.