BLIZZARD 2020! RECORDS SMASHED. Nor’easter Blasting the Eastern US With Feet of Snow.

With the official start of winter just days away, Mother Nature began doling out a full-blown monster of a winter storm.

The storm began to take shape Wednesday morning, as AccuWeather meteorologists had predicted since last week, with snow, ice and rain stretching from the Ohio Valley all the way down to the Southeast. Heavy snow and whiteout conditions encompassed northern and central Pennsylvania through southern New York state and southeastern New England during Wednesday night. As AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno put it, “All the ingredients” had come together to bring a major nor’easter to a huge swath of the eastern United States.

By early Thursday morning, many areas across central and northern Pennsylvania had picked up 1-2 feet of snowfall with flakes continuing to fly. Around Binghamton, New York, snow totals had already exceeded 2-3 feet. In New York City, more snow has fallen with this storm than all of last winter. More here…

