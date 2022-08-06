Coke Studio Bangla Song VIDEO: Dokhino Hawa (Southern Breeze)

O’ dear Southern breeze, I am in love today. My eyes are drunken in love; I have now lost my way… If the North Wind blows, do know that I’m not there… (English transcript of the lyric below).

WhatsApp shared by Dr. Masud Isa in Australia, the lyric of Coke Studio Bangla’s Dokhino Hawa (Southern Breeze) showcases the roller coaster of emotions that is felt at the dawn of love:

As of Aug. 6, the song has been watched by almost 1.5 million viewers on YouTube — it was released on Aug. 4.

The Bangladeshi song captures the magical pulse of first love –whimsical arbitrariness that surrounds the rush of emotions felt at the beginning of any romantic relationship. The highs and lows of affection comes with varying degrees of love where the slightest lack of attention can create a change of mood, and like the flow of a breeze change directions from time to time.

English transcript of the lyric:

O’ dear Southern breeze

I am in love today

My eyes are drunken in love.

I have now lost my way.

O’ dear Southern breeze

I am in love today.

My eyes are drunken in love

I have now lost my way.

O’ Dear O’ dear Southern breeze

I am in love today.

My eyes are drunken in love

I have now lost my way.

O’ Dear a desire was sleeping

silently in my heart’s core,

It woke up at this lovely hour

thirsty for more.

A desire was sleeping,

silently in my heart’s core.

It woke up at this lovely hour

thirsty for more.

Now I’m restless with my love and amour

Into the sea of passion, I fondly drowned today.

O’ sweetest breeze I am in love today

O’ dear Southern breeze

I am in love today.

If the North Wind blows

Do know that I’m not there

Do know that I’m not there.

Listen, the withering winter is whispering

Why am I not there?

Do know I’m not there.

But why I’m not there?

Do know I’m not there.

But why I’m not there?

If the dove sings out of the blue

Do know that I’m not here.

I worship love in Summer under scorching sun

Pouring love drops in Monsoon

glowing in moonlit Autumn.

I worship love in Summer under scorching sun

Pouring love drops in Monsoon

glowing in moonlit Autumn.

I cast a lure in Fall and brood

in the Winter season

In Spring, I long for lustful passion.

O’ dear drunker breeze

I am in love today.

My eyes are drunken in love

I have now lost my way.

If the North Wind blows

Do know that I’m not there.

Listen, the withering winter is whispering

Why am I not there?

My eyes are drunken in love

I have now lost my way.

I’m not there

I’m not there.