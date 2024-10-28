Oh, Sindh: A Poem By Murad Ali Shah Bukerai (Video)

WhatsApp shared by Shafqat Memon, Bahrain:

In the heart of the Sindh where the Sindhu flow,

Lies a land of beauty, where the winds blow,

Oh, Sindh, my homeland, where the stories unfold,

From Mohenjo-Daro, ancient secrets told.

I love my Sindh, with its skies so blue,

A tapestry of dreams made for me and you,

With loving hearts and a spirit so free,

Oh, Sindh, my homeland, forever you’ll be.

Through the fields where the golden harvests sway,

And the laughter of the people brightens the day,

You can hear the verses of Shah Lateef’s song,

In the whispers of the rivers, where we all belong.

I love my Sindh, with its skies so blue,

A tapestry of dreams made for me and you,

With loving hearts and a spirit so free,

Oh, Sindh, my homeland, forever you’ll be.

Brave heroes walk the paths, Hoshu’s proud grace,

And Darya Khan’s courage, forever we embrace,

In the embrace of the Thar, where the peacocks dance,

In the colors of our culture, we find our chance.

From the peaks of the hills to the shores of the sea,

In the heart of every Sindhi, it’s love we see,

With a river that flows and a spirit that thrives,

Oh, Sindh, you inspire, and in you, we come alive.

I love my Sindh, with its skies so blue,

A tapestry of dreams made for me and you,

With loving hearts and a spirit so free,

Oh, Sindh, my homeland, forever you’ll be.

So let’s stand together, hand in hand we’ll rise,

With the love of Sindh shining bright in our eyes,

In every beat of our hearts, in every song we sing,

Oh, Sindh, my beloved, you’re my everything.

VIDEO (Singer Unknown Renders the Poem in English):