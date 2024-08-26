Monday Poem: Bahadur Shah Zafar

On Seeing Bahadur Shah Zafar

The Last Mughal Emperor

1775 – 1862

The king is a subject—

A world

Reversed

Son of a pig—

A viceroy will take pleasure

In a king exposed

Bolstered on a charpoy—

Gaunt in white kurta;

Block-printed pajamas?

Long stem of a hookah—

A humid verandah

A garrison in Rangoon

Exiled—

O, Delhi,

The Red Fort

Yesterday –seems ages ago–

Court painters painted

His portrait for posterity

Slithers of their brush—

A halo “God’s Shadow”

Honorifics

Cross-legged regalia—

Woven gardens

Blooming beneath his feet

Subjects trembling—

In front of him as they had

In front of his father and his

The garden ravaged—

Zafar, a memory of his splendor

Restraint of his sigh, itself a sigh

by Rafiq Kathwari at 3Quarks Daily.