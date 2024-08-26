Monday Poem: Bahadur Shah Zafar

On Seeing Bahadur Shah Zafar
The Last Mughal Emperor
1775 – 1862
The king is a subject—
A world
Reversed
Son of a pig—
A viceroy will take pleasure
In a king exposed
Bolstered on a charpoy—
Gaunt in white kurta;
Block-printed pajamas?
Long stem of a hookah—
A humid verandah
A garrison in Rangoon
Exiled—
O, Delhi,
The Red Fort
Yesterday –seems ages ago–
Court painters painted
His portrait for posterity
Slithers of their brush—
A halo “God’s Shadow”
Honorifics
Cross-legged regalia—
Woven gardens
Blooming beneath his feet
Subjects trembling—
In front of him as they had
In front of his father and his
The garden ravaged—
Zafar, a memory of his splendor
Restraint of his sigh, itself a sigh
by Rafiq Kathwari at 3Quarks Daily.