OPINION: Imran Khan ‘Our Last Hope’

“Those who don’t want a change in this country (Pakistan), please REFRAIN from reading it.. You will NEVER understand the situations and circumstances!!,” says writer Nimra Najam as lede to her opinion piece WhatsApp shared with us. Here is Nimra’s take on Imran Khan being “our last hope”. She ends her long note with, “I will not give up my dream till IK breathes his last as I don’t have anyone else to look up to”.

NIMRA NAJAM — There was a generation that sacrificed and gave us a homeland. They even contributed to build it within meager resources. Then came a generation that elected the likes of Zardari, Nawaz, Altaf, Fazlo and gave the next generation an impression that loot, ethnicity, corruption, fighting for basics is your destiny.

This 3rd generation of Pakistan became detached to Pakistan, its nationalism, its economy, its politics and decided to move out in bulks. The sense of belonging to Pakistan died.

Along came a man who gave this dejected young lot, a sense of belonging to the nation again. He told them its ok if you stay here, its ok if you have to come back – we will rebuild this – he gave them a dream, a hope for a better tomorrow.

Yes, he will make mistakes, yes he will fall and you have all the right to criticize him. Remember he tried to challenge the system for decades, but this 2nd generation never gave him a chance – they laughed and ridiculed him – he did not have a choice but to gather the electable, win support of the almighty establishment, bank on the same corrupt people because this nation would not come out of their “Baradaris”, their Ethnicity, their Petty issues. He hoped, in his leadership, he might bring some good out of these same people for this nation, this homeland.

Atleast he is trying his best, taking one day at a time, fighting in the mud, circled around by vultures waiting for the first blood, getting abused on daily basis, questioned over his actions, competence and even intent, getting dejected each day, getting disappointed at the very people around him. Kudos to his Resolve. His intent is not questionable – but he still doesn’t have much choice and the same pack of scavengers surround him.

Imagine my friends… waking up in Imran’s shoes and wearing the very elusive crown that infact is bloodied and thorny and smelly.

If the older generation thinks Imran Khan has anything to lose, He Doesn’t!! He has been to the top of the world – travelled with the greats, lived the life of a king – the “Kursi ka Nasha” is beneath him. He is trying for your next generation. My next generation. He will fall and he will make mistakes. But he remains this nation’s last hope.

It is sad and unfortunate. I have never seen an adult generation leaving behind so much filth for their kids and still wishing so ill that their current and future generation’s Last Hope to FAIL miserably. People pray that their kids live in a better country. People pray there comes a Leader who one day intends to wish good for their kids. People want Imran to fail to prove a point – “I TOLD YOU SO”, “DON’T DREAM MY KID”. They trust their kid’s future with Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Zardari. God Bless such a nation. Imran Khan will walk away injured and bruised like many a times before. He will be dejected that his dream to raise this nation didn’t come true. All the compromises, even the ugliest ones he had to make, were futile.

Will you be able to walk away from your Wish to Burn your next Generation’s Dream of a better Pakistan? So go on and Continue your mud-slinging and praying each day for him to FAIL.

If only you were so critical for your past 40 years of choices of leaders that made this motherland’s milk dry, abused and plundered it’s resources to fill their coffers, and flooded it’s streets with your children’s blood, IK would be doing commentary in World Cup and giving lectures around universities.

Yes, he will stumble and yes he will make mistakes. But if he can bring even 10% improvement to this God Forsaken Country of grave evils and corrupts, *I will choose him again on his worst day rather than Zardari, Fazlo, Nawaz and Altaf’s best day. I will not give up my dream till IK breathes his last as I don’t have anyone else to look up to.

