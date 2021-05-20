Pak-Saudi Health Platform Teams Up With Palestinian Startup. Death, Destruction in Gaza as Israel Defies Truce Call.

Karachi-based Educast has joined hands with the Palestinian Young Explorer startup to provide medical care through e-doctors to mothers and children facing Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank, the two companies announced this week.

“We consider all children facing war and violence as children with special needs,” Ayah Dajani, Young Explorer’s founder and CEO, told Arab News from the Palestinian city of Ramallah on Monday.

Relatives of Hoda Al-Khozondar, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, react as mourners carry her body out of the family home, during her funeral in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021

The Pakistan-Saudi virtual health platform will offer services of more than 100 women doctors living in North America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan to Palestinian families in need for health assistance, reports Arab News.

The joint initiative comes amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory as diplomatic efforts towards a ceasefire in the Gaza war gathered pace on Thursday, CNBC reported today.

The report adds “an Israeli minister said Israel would halt its offensive only when it had achieved its goals, and Israeli warplanes unleashed more air strikes on the densely-populated enclave on an 11th day of hostilities.”

International agencies have appealed for a halt in the violence to allow medical and other supplies into Gaza. “The severity of injuries is straining an already overwhelmed health system,” WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said in Cairo.

At least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed in 11 days of violence –Israeli fighter jets continued to pound the Gaza Strip on Thursday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defied President Joe Biden’s calls for a de-escalation.

“Educast retrains hundreds of Pakistani women doctors who were unable to join the profession due to family pressure or who stopped practicing when they married or moved abroad. Young Explorer is an online platform that offers parents of special needs children consultations and access to written and video resources”.