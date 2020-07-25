Pakistan Records Lowest Daily Death Toll From COVID-19

Pakistan recorded 24 deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day toll from virus in the last three months, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

With new fatalities, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 reached 5,787, according to the data.

Another 1,487 fresh infections were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 271,886.

Over 70% of all patients, or 236,596, have recovered so far.

According to official statistics, the country has so far conducted over 1.8 million tests for the disease.

“Pre-pandemic mortality rate in Pakistan was 4,000 deaths per day. COVID19 has made little or no difference to it”, says an expert.

Another expert compares Pakistan’s COVID containment vector over time with China’s during the same period, and finds it to be better than the latter. He says he gave due consideration to all the constraints and limitations the South Asian country has in health and related sectors, and still the the cumulative efforts to contain the pandemic is significant.

Health Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza recently spoke on the “stunning flattening” of the COVID curve in Pakistan: