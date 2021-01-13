President Trump Supporter Of Pak Origin at Capitol Hill: ‘I Want Justice, Fair Election’ (Video)

At the Capitol Hill protest last week, a President Trump supporter (of Pakistan origin) says she’s there because she wants “justice …for fair election…there was huge voting fraud…and I see fraud all over the world…and America was more than fair country”…”so we want justice…freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom of election too”…

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) on Tuesday called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to reconvene the chamber immediately to allow an impeachment trial of President Trump before Inauguration Day (January 20, 2021).