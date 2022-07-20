The Process of Animation Before Computers (Video)

IMAGINEERING: Animation is a method in which figures are manipulated to appear as moving images. In traditional animation -as in the video below, images are drawn or painted by hand on transparent celluloid sheets to be photographed and exhibited on film.

The process of animation before computers, 1938.

It’s time-taking and cumbersome process -needed lots of patience and manual hours.

Today, most animations are made with computer-generated imagery (CGI). This video below shows how easy it is now. Try making animated cartoon stories using your mobile and monetizing them on YouTube or Tik Tok:

The creative industry is a US$2.3 trillion+ industry and climbing. Visual arts sector of this growth industry leads the pack -animation as a major sub-sector of visual arts, is a huge opportunity zone:

