Dr. Lucas Inventor of The Cloud Ends Up in ‘Greeneria’: Novel By Jamil Usman

Jamil Usman’s latest book “The Cloud” is an English novel for children. It’s a science fiction adventure for the age group 10 to 15 years. The story involves abduction of a scientist who was working on a project for the homeland security. Terrorists kidnap the scientist Dr. Lucas, and try to force him to give the formula, but he refuses. Two boys, chasing the thief of their toy airplane end up at the place where the scientist was imprisoned. The three are taken to a strange land where people are forced into labor.

His novel’s main character Dr.Steven Lucas has a solution to end fear of nuclear war. A cloud. Some thing he has invented to protect the Nation from nuclear weapons and air raids.The country is very grateful for the doctor’s efforts towards peace and the hopeful end of terrorism across the world. But they are not the only ones aware of the doctor’s invention.

In a place appropriately called “Greeneria” the people live in fear.They have been kidnapped from a life of freedom and made to serve the country’s dictator leader, Lizman. Now that Lizman has gotten word of this invention to end nuclear attacks, he can only think of one way to stop it: kidnap Dr.Lucas.

The Cloud is an intense story of determination, courage, and patriotism that will leave readers with a sense of true adventure and imagination that anything is possible when you have a good heart and friends. It also invokes the urge for research and hard work in children.

Jamil Usman, a Pakistani-American is an author of several books and a poet. He writes both in Urdu as well as in English. To his credit are eight books – seven in Urdu and one in English.

His latest book is available at the publisher’s website: www.dorrancebookstore.com (You can also order by phone at 1-800-788-7654). It is also available at the following outlets:

www.amazon.com

www.barnesandnoble.com

