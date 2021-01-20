Abdullah Siddiqui Videos: WhatsApp Share By Indian Professional in Riyadh

18-year-old Lahore-based Abdullah Siddiqui is a singer-songwriter and electronic pop music producer who does his production from home. “It’s all done on my laptop…”

Zafar, an Indian professional in Riyadh, shared the two videos above. We added a third one as our pick. Siddiqui’s Magenta Cyan:

“Pakistani music is the country’s underused soft power”, Zafar points out. “The irony is it grew bigger under the shadows of years of extremism,” Zafar tells us. We asked him, “India, Pakistan soft power is almost the same. It should bring them closer no?” His response: “Still ten years away,” he says.

MORE on Abdullah Siddiqui…