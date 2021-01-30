Daily Walk: Even a Little is Good, More is Better

Walking for 30 minutes a day or more on most days of the week is a great way to improve or maintain your overall health: increased cardiovascular and pulmonary (heart and lung) fitness; reduced risk of heart disease and stroke; improved management of conditions such as hypertension (high blood pressure), high cholesterol, joint and muscular pain or stiffness, and diabetes; AND stronger bones and improved balance.

If you can’t manage 30 minutes a day, remember ‘even a little is good, but more is better’. See your doctor for a medical check-up before embarking on any new fitness program, particularly if you are aged over 40 years, are overweight or haven’t exercised in a long time.

TRANSCRIPT: Anyone who follows this prescription will never get sick. Proceeds from the sale of this book will be spent on medical research.

So the auction of this wonderful book was announced. The auction spread throughout Europe. Everyone wanted to buy the book because people believed that Dr. Berman’s prescription would protect them from every disease.

The auction was finally held. A sick Nawab bought this book for millions of dollars. When he saw the first page of the book, it was empty. Then he turned the page and his anxiety increased because not a word was written in the book. Just one sentence in millions of dollars. That sentence was Dr. Berman’s precious prescription written in the book:

“Keep your head cool and your feet warm. You will never get sick.”

The sick Nawab woke up after reading the doctor’s prescription. He started walking for many miles every day and was happy to shake off all his worries. As long as the Nawab was alive, he kept saying that he bought the book cheaply!

Readers and viewers! Remember, “Anger, hatred and tension keep the head warm” Keep your head cool through love, affection, and joy.

“Constant sitting and working and traveling in cars makes the body weak and emaciated” Walk as much as possible. Keep your body warm by incorporating hard work and exercise into your lifestyle.

Believe it! You will never get sick.