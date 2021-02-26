China, Pakistan (CPEC) Fever (Video)

‘Iron Brothers’ China and Pakistan have an ‘all-weather friendship’ driven by shared interests and therefore guided by principles of order, harmony, respect, ethics, and fraternity, says a Pak-China observer. At the end of the day, this boils down to people-to-people centric feel good factor, and not just debt relief diplomacy, says the observer.

The roots of China’s debt relief diplomacy can be traced from the launch of Go Global policy to the latest multi-billion BRI project. The multibillion dollar Pakistan China Economic Corridor aka China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship project of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).