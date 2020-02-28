Latest So Asia

Arundhati Roy Faces Possible Arrest On ‘Sedition Charges’: ‘Kashmir Unfinished Business of India Partition’

February 28, 2020
dp2019
DESPARDES — Human rights groups and activists worldwide and in India are condemning the Modi-led government for carrying out widespread torture, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and other crimes in Kashmir after the region’s special status was revoked in August. One of the loudest criticisms to resonate are from Indian author Arundhati Roy who has been speaking out about the crackdown in Kashmir, rising authoritarianism in India and other issues.

Democracy Now recently interviewed the award-winning Indian author in which Roy said Kashmir is an unfinished business of partitioning of India in 1947. Roy is facing possible arrest on sedition charges after her recent comments she made about Kashmir.

