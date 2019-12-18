NEWS OF INTEREST That You Might Have Missed HOME & ABROAD

VOTING THIS WEEK
DEMOCRATS HAVE VOTES
Pervez Musharraf Sentenced to Death in High Treason Case…
Military condemns the sentence…
Attorney general questions ‘rush’ to pronounce verdict in absentia…
Amnesty says crucial for Musharraf to receive ‘fair trial without recourse to death penalty’…
Faryal Talpur, Khursheed Shah granted bail…
U.N. Security Council to meet on Kashmir Issue at China’s request…
President Trump sends a 6-page letter to Nancy Pelosi calling the impeachment inquiry a “perversion of justice”…
Pakistan to skip KL Summit –to defuse misunderstandings between Saudi, Malaysia…
Pressure from Saudi Arabia?
Economic diplomacy on front foot…
STUDY: Eating chilies cuts risk of heart attack, stroke…
Trudeau Pushes Penalties for Social Media ‘Hate Speech’…
Switzerland refuses to share five-year-old tax info with Pakistan…
SHOCK VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Snatched Off NYC Street as Mother Tried to Fight Off Kidnappers…
No. Korea ‘Christmas gift’ could be long-range missile test…
Group of more than 100 doctors warn Assange will die in jail…
Germany to investigate own police, military in crackdown on far-Right…
KHYBER PASS Economic Corridor on frontburner…
World Bank to finance $407m for global integration of South and Central Asia…
New 48km Peshawar-Torkham motorway…
India splinters with divisive moves…
India official: Disputed citizenship law won’t be changed…
Muslims excluded from the bill…
Fresh violence in Delhi…
All the latest updates on protests…
Senate passes $738B defense bill, including Space Force…
Britain’s first zero-emissions street to ban all petrol and diesel cars…
Russian spy ship operating in ‘unsafe manner’ near U.S. base?
Cold War redux? U.S. to hold largest Europe exercises in 25 years…
Priyanka Chopra says she ‘never was and never will be pro-war’…
The last show at Karachi’s Nishat Cinema…
BEHIND A FOREVER WAR: ‘AFGHANISTAN PAPERS’ REVEAL SPIN EFFORTS, DODGY METRICS…
Pentagon tests long-banned ballistic missile over Pacific…
Credit Card Debt in U.S. at 10-Year High…
300 Saudi military aviation students grounded in U.S. after base shooting…
US Navy looking to make it harder for foreign trainees to buy guns…
Paradigm Shift: 3 in 4 Believe Natural Remedies Safer Than Prescriptions…
Magic Mushrooms Pass First Hurdle as Depression Treatment…
Corbyn most unpopular opposition leader in generation…
Long Naps Raise Risk Of Stroke…
Meet the Dutch girls who seduced Nazis — and lured them to deaths…
Scientists discovered 71 new species in 2019…
