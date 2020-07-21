Tweets, Pics Home & Abroad That You Might Have Missed…

Internet Magazine
RTs Not An Endorsement. Updated Regularly...
MIT using Nixon 'moon disaster' video to educate about 'deepfakes'…https://t.co/j4g4RO6orF— DesPardes (@despardes) July 21, 2020
MIT using Nixon 'moon disaster' video to educate about 'deepfakes'…https://t.co/j4g4RO6orF
Congratulations to PAF! Royal Air Tattoo Show attracts leading Air Forces & Manufacturers! Well Done! PAF, you make Pakistanis proud with your professionalism! https://t.co/FIkM8ebV5e— Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) July 21, 2020
Congratulations to PAF! Royal Air Tattoo Show attracts leading Air Forces & Manufacturers! Well Done! PAF, you make Pakistanis proud with your professionalism! https://t.co/FIkM8ebV5e
China could overtake the US as the world’s largest economy by 2024 https://t.co/ogVq87c9aR #International #Economics pic.twitter.com/XRUjLikY1z— World Economic Forum (@wef) July 21, 2020
China could overtake the US as the world’s largest economy by 2024 https://t.co/ogVq87c9aR #International #Economics pic.twitter.com/XRUjLikY1z
California City Removes BLM Mural After Receiving Request to Paint Trump Slogan Nearby https://t.co/TuGQjkJH1r— Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 21, 2020
California City Removes BLM Mural After Receiving Request to Paint Trump Slogan Nearby https://t.co/TuGQjkJH1r
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he was not invited to Tuesday's White House coronavirus briefing https://t.co/5XqwQgK4Gf— CNBC (@CNBC) July 21, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he was not invited to Tuesday's White House coronavirus briefing https://t.co/5XqwQgK4Gf
Why #US media won’t investigate recent naval fireshttps://t.co/hB8DJ1wqEL— Press TV (@PressTV) July 21, 2020
Why #US media won’t investigate recent naval fireshttps://t.co/hB8DJ1wqEL
Making a rope from a plastic bottle 😳 pic.twitter.com/qPeklz7rrC— Survival (@survivalvids) July 20, 2020
Making a rope from a plastic bottle 😳 pic.twitter.com/qPeklz7rrC
Loving son climbs hospital wall everyday to spend time with his dying mum https://t.co/aXxwrJHgX0 pic.twitter.com/ipxu541NvB— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 21, 2020
Loving son climbs hospital wall everyday to spend time with his dying mum https://t.co/aXxwrJHgX0 pic.twitter.com/ipxu541NvB
#BREAKING: Trump issues executive order blocking undocumented immigrants from counting toward House representation https://t.co/7wRU5q1hC7 pic.twitter.com/7TMov5Av3U— The Hill (@thehill) July 21, 2020
#BREAKING: Trump issues executive order blocking undocumented immigrants from counting toward House representation https://t.co/7wRU5q1hC7 pic.twitter.com/7TMov5Av3U
NEW: Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and 4 others have been arrested in a $60,000,000 federal bribery probe, a person briefed on the investigation tells the AP. https://t.co/XBNG7EAaP5— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 21, 2020
NEW: Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and 4 others have been arrested in a $60,000,000 federal bribery probe, a person briefed on the investigation tells the AP. https://t.co/XBNG7EAaP5
If u perceive the problem 2 b a water melon, this may b the way to resolve it… 😌😋 @IrshadSalim pic.twitter.com/WiFD2H5MwK— DesPardes (@despardes) July 21, 2020
If u perceive the problem 2 b a water melon, this may b the way to resolve it… 😌😋 @IrshadSalim pic.twitter.com/WiFD2H5MwK
July is witnessing record no. of bird strikes, causing significant threat to flight safety. With coming Eidul Adha, disposal of animal entrials in & around the flight paths, can further enhance this threat. PIA is calling upon all to join hands to control this menance. #PIA pic.twitter.com/9ErjrwX5j1— PIA (@Official_PIA) July 21, 2020
July is witnessing record no. of bird strikes, causing significant threat to flight safety. With coming Eidul Adha, disposal of animal entrials in & around the flight paths, can further enhance this threat. PIA is calling upon all to join hands to control this menance. #PIA pic.twitter.com/9ErjrwX5j1
Sonya Hussyn addresses honour killing in her late song ‘Ki Jana’ https://t.co/wI2UrH4mMX pic.twitter.com/U3mKFJaFJs— 24 News HD (@24NewsHD) July 21, 2020
Sonya Hussyn addresses honour killing in her late song ‘Ki Jana’ https://t.co/wI2UrH4mMX pic.twitter.com/U3mKFJaFJs
Breaking News:‘I’ll end the Muslim Ban on day 1, if I become President of the United States…’Says Joe Biden, in a discussion with the Muslim American community, happening now. pic.twitter.com/7MSJcrqVtN— Bilal Lakhani (@MBilalLakhani) July 20, 2020
Breaking News:‘I’ll end the Muslim Ban on day 1, if I become President of the United States…’Says Joe Biden, in a discussion with the Muslim American community, happening now. pic.twitter.com/7MSJcrqVtN
Rolls Royce has an umbrella built into its door ☔ pic.twitter.com/VHN9znXFrw— How Things Work (@Chemistryvid) July 20, 2020
Rolls Royce has an umbrella built into its door ☔ pic.twitter.com/VHN9znXFrw
Bring it on! pic.twitter.com/uGns5EnMtg— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) July 20, 2020
Bring it on! pic.twitter.com/uGns5EnMtg
Naya Pakistan: Flour prices jump up by 94% since @PTIofficial came to power. https://t.co/YjDHSyCQ70— Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) July 20, 2020
Naya Pakistan: Flour prices jump up by 94% since @PTIofficial came to power. https://t.co/YjDHSyCQ70
Woman fries an egg on a drain warmed up by the sun🎥: georgia_davies0 pic.twitter.com/5caqqT40VZ— The Sun (@TheSun) July 20, 2020
Woman fries an egg on a drain warmed up by the sun🎥: georgia_davies0 pic.twitter.com/5caqqT40VZ
If birds had arms 💪🏼😳 pic.twitter.com/8dCdtv29j1— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) July 20, 2020
If birds had arms 💪🏼😳 pic.twitter.com/8dCdtv29j1
Joe Biden to Million Muslim Votes Summit: "I'll be a President who seeks out & listens to & incorporates the ideas & concerns of Muslim-Americans on everyday issues that matter most to our communities. That will include having Muslim-American voices as part of my administration." pic.twitter.com/DTql5gFwOv— The Hill (@thehill) July 21, 2020
Joe Biden to Million Muslim Votes Summit: "I'll be a President who seeks out & listens to & incorporates the ideas & concerns of Muslim-Americans on everyday issues that matter most to our communities. That will include having Muslim-American voices as part of my administration." pic.twitter.com/DTql5gFwOv
Our GDP growth took a dive before corona: pic.twitter.com/cHcx1MLumF— farrukh saleem (@SaleemFarrukh) July 20, 2020
Our GDP growth took a dive before corona: pic.twitter.com/cHcx1MLumF
This oasis in Egypt 💙 pic.twitter.com/TpzDIdiKh0— Learn Something (@Iearnsomethlng) July 20, 2020
This oasis in Egypt 💙 pic.twitter.com/TpzDIdiKh0
Polar bear has the time of his life rolling on ice pic.twitter.com/1JOuZq6kAe— The Sun (@TheSun) July 20, 2020
Polar bear has the time of his life rolling on ice pic.twitter.com/1JOuZq6kAe
An organized worker pic.twitter.com/iSG7vdhR8J— Engineering (@engineeringvids) July 20, 2020
An organized worker pic.twitter.com/iSG7vdhR8J
One word this video pic.twitter.com/R1FBbrLDhr— Science is Amazing (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE) July 20, 2020
One word this video pic.twitter.com/R1FBbrLDhr
You think your job is tough ? pic.twitter.com/HNkmV0sff6— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) July 20, 2020
You think your job is tough ? pic.twitter.com/HNkmV0sff6
Portland moms form human barrier to protect protesters from federal officers https://t.co/tygvMvD8rW pic.twitter.com/ANFteDWVuw— The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020
Portland moms form human barrier to protect protesters from federal officers https://t.co/tygvMvD8rW pic.twitter.com/ANFteDWVuw
See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/IPOp6QllFz— farrukh saleem (@SaleemFarrukh) July 20, 2020
See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/IPOp6QllFz
خدمت میں عظمت#IslamabadPolice #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/PMEw8aqaL4— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) July 20, 2020
خدمت میں عظمت#IslamabadPolice #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/PMEw8aqaL4
We all have this one extra annoying friend pic.twitter.com/po095KhDLh— The Sun (@TheSun) July 20, 2020
We all have this one extra annoying friend pic.twitter.com/po095KhDLh
Price of roti: pic.twitter.com/R6gOjCQdnX— farrukh saleem (@SaleemFarrukh) July 20, 2020
Price of roti: pic.twitter.com/R6gOjCQdnX
Unemployed Overseas Pakistanis Will be Hired As ‘Jungle Workers’The Ministry of Climate Change is considering a proposal to hire overseas Pakistanis who returned after losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic as ‘jungle workers’. pic.twitter.com/giHTtwuBIX— Developing Pakistan (@DevelopmentPk) July 20, 2020
Unemployed Overseas Pakistanis Will be Hired As ‘Jungle Workers’The Ministry of Climate Change is considering a proposal to hire overseas Pakistanis who returned after losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic as ‘jungle workers’. pic.twitter.com/giHTtwuBIX
This was a photo taken in 1912 of an iceberg found with black and red paint in the Atlantic ocean. It is believed this was the iceberg that hit the Titanic. pic.twitter.com/gjuKV4y7Tk— Weird History (@TheWeirdHistory) July 20, 2020
This was a photo taken in 1912 of an iceberg found with black and red paint in the Atlantic ocean. It is believed this was the iceberg that hit the Titanic. pic.twitter.com/gjuKV4y7Tk
Firefighter is overcome with emotion as he sees in colour for the first time in his life pic.twitter.com/lXMcr80Dby— The Sun (@TheSun) July 20, 2020
Firefighter is overcome with emotion as he sees in colour for the first time in his life pic.twitter.com/lXMcr80Dby
KFC is working with a Russian bioprinting company to 3D-print CHICKEN meat 'using animal cells' https://t.co/goAfkpUh0D— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 21, 2020
KFC is working with a Russian bioprinting company to 3D-print CHICKEN meat 'using animal cells' https://t.co/goAfkpUh0D
By using methods employed by the U.S. Army in the Philippines on minorities at home, police reformers in the early 20th century inscribed the same colonial mindset on race into the very core of policing, @jgo34 writes.https://t.co/B2petWBu50— Foreign Affairs (@ForeignAffairs) July 20, 2020
By using methods employed by the U.S. Army in the Philippines on minorities at home, police reformers in the early 20th century inscribed the same colonial mindset on race into the very core of policing, @jgo34 writes.https://t.co/B2petWBu50
Can we all finally agree that not all cops are bastards?https://t.co/BUQeoYBMEM— RT (@RT_com) July 20, 2020
Can we all finally agree that not all cops are bastards?https://t.co/BUQeoYBMEM
RELATED: WATCH: Tigers Lockdown, Curious Penguins
Follow us on twitter.com/despardes
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.