An Uncomfortable Video Share

KEY TALKING POINTS: Ye sare ventilators Amrika ki wajha se lage huwe hain; Beggars can’t be choosers; Corruption honay do; Taraqqi hoti rahe gi;

KEY observations:

Since when have we been on “America’s ventilators”?

Corruption has not allegedly played a majorly impeding role in the country’s economic progress. Then why are we on ventilators and therefore can’t be choosers any more?

On whose watch did such sweeping happenings take place? By sanitizing corruption by delinking it with economic regression, which are the complicit domains and communities being made to stand emboldened going forward?

ہم کب سے “امریکہ کے وینٹی لیٹرز” پر ہیں؟ بدعنوانی نے مبینہ طور پر ملک کی اقتصادی ترقی میں کوئی بڑا رکاوٹ کا کردار ادا نہیں کیا ہے۔ پھر ہم وینٹی لیٹرز پر کیوں ہیں اور اس لیے مزید انتخاب کرنے والے نہیں بن سکتے؟ کس کی نگرانی میں ایسے دلخراش واقعات رونما ہوئے؟ بدعنوانی کو معاشی رجعت سے جوڑ کر اسے صاف کرکے، آگے بڑھنے کے لیے کون سے پیچیدہ ڈومینز اور کمیونٹیز کو حوصلہ افزائی کے لیے کھڑا کیا جا رہا ہے؟

-Irshad Salim, Karachi