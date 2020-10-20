Five Mideast Leaders (Among 11) Receive Friends of Zion Award

“All the (award) nominees will move their embassies to Jerusalem and all the Muslim leaders will make peace with Israel in time.”

The Israeli government’s 4th Annual Christian Media Summit on Sunday presented the prestigious Friends of Zion Award to eleven world leaders, including two kings, one prime minister, one sultan, one crown prince, and six presidents.

Among those given the award are the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, as well as Morocco and Oman.

The award is given to people adjudged to have helped Jews and Israel.

The awardees are:

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain

King Mohammed VI of Morocco

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman

President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia

President Klaus Iohannis of Romania

President Mario Abdo Benítez of Paraguay

President of Miloš Zeman of Czech Republic

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi

Dr. Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center said, “All these Presidents will move their Embassies to Jerusalem and all the Muslim leaders will make peace with Israel in time.”

The virtual event (in a first) was held at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem and was broadcast to millions of viewers all around the world. Key speakers at the summit included U.S. Ambassador David Friedman, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, and President of Israel Reuven Rivlin.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Israel has no better friends than our Christian friends around the world… I think this (Abraham Accords) is a remarkable hinge of history; this marks for the first time the full acceptance of Israel’s legitimacy here.”

Evans added that he had met with over 70 world leaders and found that “the brightest, most articulate and most forward thinking leader is Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.”

U.S. Ambassador David Friedman stated “There is a universal benefit for people to make peace with each other, it is perhaps the highest form of human relations, to live together in peace.”

The Friends of Zion Award was commissioned by Israel’s 9th President, the late Shimon Peres, who also served as the International Chairman of the FOZ Heritage Center. This award has been given to world leaders who have stood by and supported the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Its previous recipients include: President of the United States Donal Trump, Former U.S. President George W. Bush, Prince Albert II of Monaco, President Salome Zourabishvili of Georgia, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and many others.

Original report: PR Newswire

