Khan Waves Pakistan Flag to Symbolize ‘Freedom March’ (Video)

Unrest continued in major cities of Pakistan throughout the day as former Premier Imran Khan waving Pakistan’s flag, set out on ‘Azadi March’ (Freedom March) to capital Islamabad.

Khan, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the growing number of independent supporters are demanding dissolution of the assemblies and fresh polls. “A sea of ​​people is reaching D-Chowk,” said Khan, who is chairman of PTI as he addressed his supporters in Hassan Abdal. “We will not go anywhere until the election date is given.”

“This #LongMarch will go down in the annals of history for the struggle of actual freedom of #Pakistan. In future all of us will be able to raise our heads and claim that we took part in this struggle along with @ImranKhanPTI,” tweeted a former army officer Brig (R) Atta Ullah Khan.

The country’s top court on Wednesday allowed Khan and his supporters to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 sector, and stopped the PMLN-led government from carrying out raids on houses and offices.

In Karachi. clashes between PTI supporters, workers and the police turned Numaish Chowrangi into a battlefield. Many of them were arrested in a bid to stop the protest gathering at the Chowrangi.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed within the limits of the Karachi International Airport with instructions for immediate detention of PTI leaders at the airport. A huge number of police mobiles were deployed at Star Gate within the airport to quell protests, and dozens of female police officers were also positioned near the Star Gate.

In Lahore, heavy shelling pf tear gas by Punjab Police was reported at Liberty Chowk where senior citizens, women and kids were among the growing number of protesters in solidarity with D Chowk protesters in Islamabad.

“There was literally no need for them to do it (tear gassing), as it was peaceful with no rowdyism,” an observer said.

Developing…