Poem: Pollen of Life

—poem for Jack Micheline

He was the high note of a wailing saxophone

The spark that ignites a fire

He was a fifth of Jack Daniel’s

A glass of imported beer

A shaman

A vagabond poet shuffling words

Like a river-boat gambler

Ravished by illness

Ravished by time

He painted his visions on canvass

In parks in bars and coffee houses

His poems singing out across the

Streets of America

Pure innocence

Pure genius

Spinning words that hung in the air

Like a hummingbird drunk on the

Pollen of life

by A.D. Winan

from Poetic Outlaws

