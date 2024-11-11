Poem: Pollen of Life

—poem for Jack Micheline
He was the high note of a wailing saxophone
The spark that ignites a fire
He was a fifth of Jack Daniel’s
A glass of imported beer
A shaman
A vagabond poet shuffling words
Like a river-boat gambler
Ravished by illness
Ravished by time
He painted his visions on canvass
In parks in bars and coffee houses
His poems singing out across the
Streets of America
Pure innocence
Pure genius
Spinning words that hung in the air
Like a hummingbird drunk on the
Pollen of life
by A.D. Winan
from Poetic Outlaws
