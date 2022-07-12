Scenes from Eid al-Adha in Gaza and West Bank (Images)

A Palestinian boy looks on as he attends Eid al-Adha prayers on the first day of Muslim holiday in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on July 9, 2022.

Palestinians -of all ages, perform prayers. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God’s command.

Palestinians perform prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by sacrificing sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God’s command.

Palestinians (seniors) sit and perform prayers as they join in to celebrate Eid al-Adha -a 4-day holiday to mark the end of the Haj.

Palestinian people buy sweets in popular market in preparation for the Eid al-Adha in Rafah southern Gaza on July 7, 2022.

Palestinian children buy toy sheep to celebrate the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha -which is celebrated after Haj -in Rafah southern Gaza.

A Palestinian family shops for Eid al-Adha. The four day holiday, that started on Saturday, consists of sacrificing a sheep, offering prayer, visiting the cemetery and family.

A Palestinian man makes bread as the community prepares for Eid al-Adha. The four day holiday that started on Saturday, consists of sacrificing a sheep, offering prayer, visiting the cemetery and family.

Palestinian people buy grocery, veggies for Eid al-Adha. The four day holiday that started on Saturday, consists of sacrificing a sheep, offering prayer, visiting the cemetery and family.

Palestinians shop for vegetables as they prepare for Eid al-Adha. The four day holiday started on Saturday and consists of sacrificing a sheep, prayer, visiting the cemetery and family.

Palestinians sit in a men’s coffee bar. The four day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha marks the end of the Haj by sacrificing sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God’s command. The holiday started on Saturday with offering prayer, visiting the cemetery and family also.

SOURCE: UPI