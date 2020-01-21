‘After 70 Years I’ve Come to Realize as a Muslim I Can’t Live in India’: Naseeruddin Shah

DESPARDES — Bollywood’s award-winning actor Naseeruddin Shah says after 70 years he has come to realize that as a ‘Muslim’ he cannot live in India.

The creative Indian actor — an icon — says he’s surprised that other major Bollywood actors choose to remain silent on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Shah expressed anguish at the ongoing situation in his country of birth.

The 69-year-old renowned actor said he’s not afraid of the situation, however, he’s definitely upset. ‘I am angry and I believe every right-thinking man must be angry’.

Shah said he fears, his children will not have an answer if a mob surrounds them and asked: “Are you Hindu or Muslim?”

Shah also says there is a “poison” that has spread in the Indian society. “It will be very difficult to capture this gene (djinn) back into the bottle.”

“There is complete impunity for those who take the law into their own hands,” Naseeruddin says. “We have already witnessed that the death of a cow has more significance [in today’s India] than that of a police officer.”

Priyamvada Gopal, who teaches in the Faculty of English at Cambridge University, weighed in the situation in India, saying the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University shows that the ideological civil war in India has taken a new violent turn.